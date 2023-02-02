Mahindra Life Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.90 crore, up 667.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.90 crore in December 2022 up 667.87% from Rs. 24.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.21 crore in December 2022 up 33.59% from Rs. 24.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 99.4% from Rs. 29.82 crore in December 2021.