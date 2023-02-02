 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra Life Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.90 crore, up 667.87% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 186.90 crore in December 2022 up 667.87% from Rs. 24.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.21 crore in December 2022 up 33.59% from Rs. 24.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 99.4% from Rs. 29.82 crore in December 2021.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 186.90 69.79 24.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 186.90 69.79 24.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.87 20.68 19.97
Depreciation 3.43 3.23 1.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 179.45 88.47 43.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.85 -42.59 -40.18
Other Income 11.24 4.03 8.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.61 -38.56 -31.20
Interest 3.29 2.49 1.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.90 -41.05 -32.89
Exceptional Items 33.98 -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.08 -41.05 -32.89
Tax -1.37 -6.74 -7.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.45 -34.31 -24.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.45 -34.31 -24.91
Minority Interest -0.89 -0.23 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 5.65 26.80 49.77
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.21 -7.74 24.86
Equity Share Capital 154.61 154.58 154.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.15 -0.50 1.62
Diluted EPS 2.14 -0.50 1.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.15 -0.50 1.62
Diluted EPS 2.14 -0.50 1.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited