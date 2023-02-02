English
    Mahindra Life Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.90 crore, up 667.87% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Lifespace Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 186.90 crore in December 2022 up 667.87% from Rs. 24.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.21 crore in December 2022 up 33.59% from Rs. 24.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 99.4% from Rs. 29.82 crore in December 2021.

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations186.9069.7924.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations186.9069.7924.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.8720.6819.97
    Depreciation3.433.231.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses179.4588.4743.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.85-42.59-40.18
    Other Income11.244.038.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.61-38.56-31.20
    Interest3.292.491.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.90-41.05-32.89
    Exceptional Items33.98----
    P/L Before Tax27.08-41.05-32.89
    Tax-1.37-6.74-7.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.45-34.31-24.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.45-34.31-24.91
    Minority Interest-0.89-0.23--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates5.6526.8049.77
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.21-7.7424.86
    Equity Share Capital154.61154.58154.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.15-0.501.62
    Diluted EPS2.14-0.501.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.15-0.501.62
    Diluted EPS2.14-0.501.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited