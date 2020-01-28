Mahindra Life Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 78.83 crore, down 36.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.83 crore in December 2019 down 36.64% from Rs. 124.41 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2019 down 91.21% from Rs. 20.58 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.78 crore in December 2019 down 201.94% from Rs. 16.46 crore in December 2018.

Mahindra Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.01 in December 2018.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 400.85 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.06% returns over the last 6 months and -1.50% over the last 12 months.