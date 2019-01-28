Mahindra Life Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 124.41 crore, down 26.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.41 crore in December 2018 down 26.1% from Rs. 168.34 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.58 crore in December 2018 down 24.17% from Rs. 27.14 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.46 crore in December 2018 down 56.79% from Rs. 38.09 crore in December 2017.

Mahindra Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.10 in December 2017.

Mahindra Life shares closed at 410.70 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.49% returns over the last 6 months and -19.62% over the last 12 months.