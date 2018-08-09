App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 11:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q1 net profit falls 58% to Rs 14 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 32.33 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra Group firm Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India today reported a 57.58 percent dip in its standalone net profit to Rs 13.73 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 32.33 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) said in a filing to BSE.

Standalone total income of the company stood at Rs 242.32 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 273.57 crore for the same period year ago.

"Our strategy of enhancing our resort experiences, member engagement and digitisation of customer facing processes has yielded significant growth in all key operational and financial metrics e.g. member additions, resort income, high occupancies and improved profit margins," MHRIL MD and CEO Kavinder Singh said.

Shares of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India today closed at Rs 290.05 per scrip on BSE, up 0.75 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 11:01 pm

tags #Business #Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India #Results

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.