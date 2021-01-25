MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India posts Q3 net loss at Rs 67.34 lakh

The company had posted a net profit of Rs2.03 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal, MHRIL said in a BSE filing.

PTI
January 25, 2021 / 05:55 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra Group firm Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 67.34 lakh for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs2.03 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal, MHRIL said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs489.14 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs588.26 crore a year ago, it added.

Shares of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India closed at Rs 227.90 per scrip on BSE, 6 percent up from its previous close.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd #Results
first published: Jan 25, 2021 05:55 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Tata may team up with CSIR for Moderna vaccine launch; Could a smell test screen people for COVID-19?

Coronavirus Essential | Tata may team up with CSIR for Moderna vaccine launch; Could a smell test screen people for COVID-19?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.