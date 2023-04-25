 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts consolidated PAT jumps to Rs 56.31 crore in March quarter

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 15.87 crore in the same previous fiscal, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) said in a regulatory filing.

MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Tuesday reported over three-and-half fold rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 56.31 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023 driven by robust revenue growth.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 15.87 crore in the same previous fiscal, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 711.61 crore, as against Rs 542.58 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenditure in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 658.24 crore, as against Rs 551.03 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.