English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mahindra Holidays & Resorts consolidated PAT jumps to Rs 56.31 crore in March quarter

    The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 15.87 crore in the same previous fiscal, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    April 25, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST
    MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS

    MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS

    Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Tuesday reported over three-and-half fold rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 56.31 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023 driven by robust revenue growth.

    The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 15.87 crore in the same previous fiscal, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) said in a regulatory filing.

    Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 711.61 crore, as against Rs 542.58 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

    Total expenditure in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 658.24 crore, as against Rs 551.03 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

    For the fiscal ended March 31, 2023, consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 113.82 crore, as compared to Rs 67.64 crore in the previous year, the company said.

    Consolidated revenue from operations in FY23 stood at Rs 2,516.99 crore, as compared to Rs 2,013.29 crore in FY22, it added.

    MHRIL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kavinder Singh said the company achieved exceptional FY23 results with new milestones in total income, resort income, EBITDA and profit before tax.

    On the company's European operations, he said despite macroeconomic challenges created by the geopolitical conflict, Holiday Club Resorts (HCR), the European subsidiary, has turned around.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Mahindra Holidays & Resorts #Q4 #Results
    first published: Apr 25, 2023 05:16 pm