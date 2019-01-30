App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 06:40 PM IST

Mahindra Holidays Q3 net profit dips 33% to Rs 21.24 cr

Standalone total income of the company stood at Rs 246.87 crore for the quarter, against Rs 265.83 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India on Wednesday reported a 33 per cent dip in standalone net profit to Rs 21.24 crore for the December 2018 quarter.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 31.75 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Standalone total income of the company stood at Rs 246.87 crore for the quarter, against Rs 265.83 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kavinder Singh said: "Our focus on digitisation and customer analytics has yielded superior operational performance and improved profit margins."

The company's shares closed at Rs 207.20 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.78 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 06:35 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India #Results

