you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 09, 2020 05:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra Holidays posts Rs 161.51 crore loss in Q4

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 52.35 crore in the same period a year ago, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 161.51 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 52.35 crore in the same period a year ago, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 616.61 crore, as against Rs 634.59 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said in the fiscal ended March 2020, it posted a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 134.26 crore. It had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 59.57 crore in 2018-19.

Revenue from operations in 2019-20 stood at Rs 2,371.87 crore, as compared to Rs 2,238.99 crore in the previous year.

First Published on May 9, 2020 04:55 pm

