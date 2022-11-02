 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra Holida Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 283.60 crore, up 19.33% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India are:

Net Sales at Rs 283.60 crore in September 2022 up 19.33% from Rs. 237.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.91 crore in September 2022 down 23.8% from Rs. 40.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.08 crore in September 2022 down 6.66% from Rs. 89.01 crore in September 2021.

Mahindra Holida EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.03 in September 2021.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 282.85 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.00% returns over the last 6 months and 22.87% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 283.60 287.86 237.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 283.60 287.86 237.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 70.93 73.04 58.19
Depreciation 33.95 32.37 28.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 147.79 146.97 118.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.94 35.48 32.93
Other Income 18.20 16.36 27.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.13 51.83 60.51
Interest 7.43 6.40 5.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.70 45.43 54.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.70 45.43 54.89
Tax 10.80 11.80 14.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.91 33.63 40.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.91 33.63 40.56
Equity Share Capital 200.36 199.91 199.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.55 1.68 2.03
Diluted EPS 1.53 1.68 2.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.55 1.68 2.03
Diluted EPS 1.53 1.68 2.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:11 pm
