Mahindra Holida Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 283.60 crore, up 19.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 283.60 crore in September 2022 up 19.33% from Rs. 237.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.91 crore in September 2022 down 23.8% from Rs. 40.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.08 crore in September 2022 down 6.66% from Rs. 89.01 crore in September 2021.

Mahindra Holida EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.03 in September 2021.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 282.85 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.00% returns over the last 6 months and 22.87% over the last 12 months.