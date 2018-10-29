Mahindra Holida Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 209.40 crore, down 13.95% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 209.40 crore in September 2018 down 13.95% from Rs. 243.35 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.46 crore in September 2018 down 54.38% from Rs. 31.70 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.78 crore in September 2018 down 43.17% from Rs. 62.96 crore in September 2017.

Mahindra Holida EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.09 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.39 in September 2017.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 209.45 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -36.02% returns over the last 6 months and -43.15% over the last 12 months.