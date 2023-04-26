Mahindra Holida Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 309.67 crore, up 19.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 309.67 crore in March 2023 up 19.55% from Rs. 259.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.26 crore in March 2023 down 29.76% from Rs. 44.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.93 crore in March 2023 down 9.87% from Rs. 97.56 crore in March 2022.