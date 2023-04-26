 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra Holida Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 309.67 crore, up 19.55% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India are:

Net Sales at Rs 309.67 crore in March 2023 up 19.55% from Rs. 259.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.26 crore in March 2023 down 29.76% from Rs. 44.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.93 crore in March 2023 down 9.87% from Rs. 97.56 crore in March 2022.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 309.67 315.05 259.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 309.67 315.05 259.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 80.43 77.53 67.17
Depreciation 37.86 34.90 32.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 167.96 158.64 139.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.41 43.98 19.63
Other Income 26.66 48.17 45.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.07 92.16 64.70
Interest 7.64 7.66 5.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.43 84.49 59.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.43 84.49 59.03
Tax 11.18 21.71 14.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.26 62.78 44.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.26 62.78 44.50
Equity Share Capital 200.70 200.51 199.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.56 3.14 2.23
Diluted EPS 1.56 3.12 2.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.56 3.14 2.23
Diluted EPS 1.56 3.12 2.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited