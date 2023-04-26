English
    Mahindra Holida Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 309.67 crore, up 19.55% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 309.67 crore in March 2023 up 19.55% from Rs. 259.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.26 crore in March 2023 down 29.76% from Rs. 44.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.93 crore in March 2023 down 9.87% from Rs. 97.56 crore in March 2022.

    Mahindra Holida EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.23 in March 2022.

    Mahindra Holida shares closed at 310.10 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.00% returns over the last 6 months and 26.52% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations309.67315.05259.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations309.67315.05259.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost80.4377.5367.17
    Depreciation37.8634.9032.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses167.96158.64139.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.4143.9819.63
    Other Income26.6648.1745.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.0792.1664.70
    Interest7.647.665.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.4384.4959.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.4384.4959.03
    Tax11.1821.7114.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.2662.7844.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.2662.7844.50
    Equity Share Capital200.70200.51199.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.563.142.23
    Diluted EPS1.563.122.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.563.142.23
    Diluted EPS1.563.122.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Apr 26, 2023