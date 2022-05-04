Mahindra Holida Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 259.03 crore, up 11.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 259.03 crore in March 2022 up 11.23% from Rs. 232.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.50 crore in March 2022 up 80.61% from Rs. 24.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.56 crore in March 2022 up 53.61% from Rs. 63.51 crore in March 2021.

Mahindra Holida EPS has increased to Rs. 2.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.85 in March 2021.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 259.50 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.42% returns over the last 6 months and 86.02% over the last 12 months.