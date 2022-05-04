 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra Holida Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 259.03 crore, up 11.23% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India are:

Net Sales at Rs 259.03 crore in March 2022 up 11.23% from Rs. 232.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.50 crore in March 2022 up 80.61% from Rs. 24.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.56 crore in March 2022 up 53.61% from Rs. 63.51 crore in March 2021.

Mahindra Holida EPS has increased to Rs. 2.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.85 in March 2021.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 259.50 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.42% returns over the last 6 months and 86.02% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 259.03 267.26 232.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 259.03 267.26 232.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 67.17 60.54 61.09
Depreciation 32.86 30.69 28.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 139.37 139.03 130.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.63 37.00 13.66
Other Income 45.07 17.27 21.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.70 54.27 35.51
Interest 5.67 5.57 3.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 59.03 48.70 32.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 59.03 48.70 32.46
Tax 14.53 12.72 7.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.50 35.98 24.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.50 35.98 24.64
Equity Share Capital 199.85 199.82 132.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.23 1.80 1.85
Diluted EPS 2.22 1.80 1.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.23 1.80 1.85
Diluted EPS 2.22 1.80 1.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 4, 2022 10:04 am
