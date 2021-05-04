Mahindra Holida Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 232.88 crore, down 3.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 232.88 crore in March 2021 down 3.24% from Rs. 240.67 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.64 crore in March 2021 up 114.56% from Rs. 169.22 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.51 crore in March 2021 up 8.55% from Rs. 58.51 crore in March 2020.

Mahindra Holida EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in March 2021 from Rs. 12.73 in March 2020.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 209.25 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.52% returns over the last 6 months and 60.96% over the last 12 months.