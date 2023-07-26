Mahindra Holida Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 327.60 crore, up 13.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 327.60 crore in June 2023 up 13.81% from Rs. 287.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.89 crore in June 2023 up 12.65% from Rs. 33.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.81 crore in June 2023 up 14.98% from Rs. 84.20 crore in June 2022.

Mahindra Holida EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.68 in June 2022.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 348.00 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.05% returns over the last 6 months and 54.91% over the last 12 months.