Mahindra Holida Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 287.86 crore, up 46.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 287.86 crore in June 2022 up 46.32% from Rs. 196.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.63 crore in June 2022 up 11.13% from Rs. 30.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.20 crore in June 2022 up 15.28% from Rs. 73.04 crore in June 2021.

Mahindra Holida EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.28 in June 2021.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 234.35 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.15% returns over the last 6 months and 10.02% over the last 12 months.