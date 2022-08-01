 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra Holida Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 287.86 crore, up 46.32% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India are:

Net Sales at Rs 287.86 crore in June 2022 up 46.32% from Rs. 196.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.63 crore in June 2022 up 11.13% from Rs. 30.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.20 crore in June 2022 up 15.28% from Rs. 73.04 crore in June 2021.

Mahindra Holida EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.28 in June 2021.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 234.35 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.15% returns over the last 6 months and 10.02% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 287.86 259.03 196.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 287.86 259.03 196.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 73.04 67.17 62.71
Depreciation 32.37 32.86 27.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 146.97 139.37 81.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.48 19.63 25.09
Other Income 16.36 45.07 20.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.83 64.70 45.20
Interest 6.40 5.67 4.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.43 59.03 40.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.43 59.03 40.90
Tax 11.80 14.53 10.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.63 44.50 30.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.63 44.50 30.26
Equity Share Capital 199.91 199.85 132.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.68 2.23 2.28
Diluted EPS 1.68 2.22 2.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.68 2.23 2.28
Diluted EPS 1.68 2.22 2.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
