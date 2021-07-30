Mahindra Holida Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 196.74 crore, up 11.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 196.74 crore in June 2021 up 11.15% from Rs. 177.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.26 crore in June 2021 up 13.12% from Rs. 26.75 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.04 crore in June 2021 up 12.09% from Rs. 65.16 crore in June 2020.

Mahindra Holida EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.01 in June 2020.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 319.50 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.37% returns over the last 6 months and 102.15% over the last 12 months.