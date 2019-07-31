Mahindra Holida Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 250.55 crore, up 6.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 250.55 crore in June 2019 up 6.83% from Rs. 234.54 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.15 crore in June 2019 up 32.19% from Rs. 13.73 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.74 crore in June 2019 up 63.19% from Rs. 34.77 crore in June 2018.

Mahindra Holida EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.03 in June 2018.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 217.20 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.42% returns over the last 6 months and -25.57% over the last 12 months.