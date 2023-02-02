 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra Holida Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 315.05 crore, up 17.88% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India are:

Net Sales at Rs 315.05 crore in December 2022 up 17.88% from Rs. 267.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.78 crore in December 2022 up 74.48% from Rs. 35.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.06 crore in December 2022 up 49.55% from Rs. 84.96 crore in December 2021.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 315.05 283.60 267.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 315.05 283.60 267.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 77.53 70.93 60.54
Depreciation 34.90 33.95 30.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 158.64 147.79 139.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.98 30.94 37.00
Other Income 48.17 18.20 17.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.16 49.13 54.27
Interest 7.66 7.43 5.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.49 41.70 48.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 84.49 41.70 48.70
Tax 21.71 10.80 12.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.78 30.91 35.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.78 30.91 35.98
Equity Share Capital 200.51 200.36 199.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.14 1.55 1.80
Diluted EPS 3.12 1.53 1.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.14 1.55 1.80
Diluted EPS 3.12 1.53 1.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited