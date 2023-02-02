Mahindra Holida Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 315.05 crore, up 17.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 315.05 crore in December 2022 up 17.88% from Rs. 267.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.78 crore in December 2022 up 74.48% from Rs. 35.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.06 crore in December 2022 up 49.55% from Rs. 84.96 crore in December 2021.