    Mahindra Holida Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 315.05 crore, up 17.88% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 315.05 crore in December 2022 up 17.88% from Rs. 267.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.78 crore in December 2022 up 74.48% from Rs. 35.98 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.06 crore in December 2022 up 49.55% from Rs. 84.96 crore in December 2021.

    Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations315.05283.60267.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations315.05283.60267.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost77.5370.9360.54
    Depreciation34.9033.9530.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses158.64147.79139.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.9830.9437.00
    Other Income48.1718.2017.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.1649.1354.27
    Interest7.667.435.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.4941.7048.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax84.4941.7048.70
    Tax21.7110.8012.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.7830.9135.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.7830.9135.98
    Equity Share Capital200.51200.36199.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.141.551.80
    Diluted EPS3.121.531.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.141.551.80
    Diluted EPS3.121.531.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited