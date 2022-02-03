Mahindra Holida Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 267.26 crore, up 17.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 267.26 crore in December 2021 up 17.96% from Rs. 226.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.98 crore in December 2021 down 11.41% from Rs. 40.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.96 crore in December 2021 up 2.35% from Rs. 83.01 crore in December 2020.

Mahindra Holida EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.06 in December 2020.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 215.05 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.89% returns over the last 6 months and 32.64% over the last 12 months.