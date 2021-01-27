Mahindra Holida Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 226.56 crore, down 10.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.56 crore in December 2020 down 10.18% from Rs. 252.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.62 crore in December 2020 up 62.81% from Rs. 24.95 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.01 crore in December 2020 up 18.33% from Rs. 70.15 crore in December 2019.

Mahindra Holida EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.88 in December 2019.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 222.35 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 40.15% returns over the last 6 months and -5.84% over the last 12 months.