Mahindra Holida Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 236.06 crore, down 11.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.06 crore in December 2018 down 11.77% from Rs. 267.54 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.25 crore in December 2018 down 33.1% from Rs. 31.76 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.08 crore in December 2018 down 26.69% from Rs. 62.86 crore in December 2017.

Mahindra Holida EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.60 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.40 in December 2017.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 205.50 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.58% returns over the last 6 months and -42.54% over the last 12 months.