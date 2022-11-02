 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mahindra Holida Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 598.36 crore, up 9.51% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India are:

Net Sales at Rs 598.36 crore in September 2022 up 9.51% from Rs. 546.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.86 crore in September 2022 down 30.71% from Rs. 58.97 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.28 crore in September 2022 down 12.08% from Rs. 165.24 crore in September 2021.

Mahindra Holida EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.95 in September 2021.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 282.40 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.36% returns over the last 6 months and 21.96% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 598.36 604.85 546.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 598.36 604.85 546.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 153.27 161.13 133.57
Depreciation 70.07 68.88 66.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 328.61 344.04 294.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.40 30.80 51.78
Other Income 28.80 32.17 46.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.21 62.97 98.67
Interest 22.70 23.41 20.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.51 39.56 78.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 52.51 39.56 78.16
Tax 11.14 9.82 18.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.37 29.74 59.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.37 29.74 59.78
Minority Interest -0.53 -0.09 -0.79
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 0.08 -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 40.86 29.73 58.97
Equity Share Capital 200.36 199.91 199.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.04 1.49 2.95
Diluted EPS 2.03 1.48 2.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.04 1.49 2.95
Diluted EPS 2.03 1.48 2.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Mahindra Holida #Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India #Results
first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.