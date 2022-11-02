English
    Mahindra Holida Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 598.36 crore, up 9.51% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 598.36 crore in September 2022 up 9.51% from Rs. 546.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.86 crore in September 2022 down 30.71% from Rs. 58.97 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.28 crore in September 2022 down 12.08% from Rs. 165.24 crore in September 2021.

    Mahindra Holida EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.95 in September 2021.

    Mahindra Holida shares closed at 282.40 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.36% returns over the last 6 months and 21.96% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations598.36604.85546.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations598.36604.85546.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost153.27161.13133.57
    Depreciation70.0768.8866.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses328.61344.04294.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.4030.8051.78
    Other Income28.8032.1746.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.2162.9798.67
    Interest22.7023.4120.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.5139.5678.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax52.5139.5678.16
    Tax11.149.8218.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.3729.7459.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.3729.7459.78
    Minority Interest-0.53-0.09-0.79
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.020.08-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates40.8629.7358.97
    Equity Share Capital200.36199.91199.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.041.492.95
    Diluted EPS2.031.482.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.041.492.95
    Diluted EPS2.031.482.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Mahindra Holida #Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India #Results
    first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:22 pm