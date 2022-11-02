Mahindra Holida Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 598.36 crore, up 9.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 598.36 crore in September 2022 up 9.51% from Rs. 546.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.86 crore in September 2022 down 30.71% from Rs. 58.97 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.28 crore in September 2022 down 12.08% from Rs. 165.24 crore in September 2021.

Mahindra Holida EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.95 in September 2021.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 282.40 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 14.36% returns over the last 6 months and 21.96% over the last 12 months.