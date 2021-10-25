Mahindra Holida Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 546.40 crore, up 13.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 546.40 crore in September 2021 up 13.51% from Rs. 481.37 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.97 crore in September 2021 up 139.98% from Rs. 24.58 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.24 crore in September 2021 up 34.36% from Rs. 122.98 crore in September 2020.

Mahindra Holida EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.85 in September 2020.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 248.95 on October 22, 2021 (BSE)