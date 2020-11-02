Mahindra Holida Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 481.37 crore, down 13.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 481.37 crore in September 2020 down 13.37% from Rs. 555.67 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.58 crore in September 2020 up 2.84% from Rs. 23.90 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.98 crore in September 2020 up 4.45% from Rs. 117.74 crore in September 2019.

Mahindra Holida EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.80 in September 2019.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 167.35 on October 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 28.88% returns over the last 6 months and -28.21% over the last 12 months.