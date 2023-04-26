Mahindra Holida Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 711.61 crore, up 31.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 711.61 crore in March 2023 up 31.15% from Rs. 542.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.42 crore in March 2023 up 247.3% from Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.35 crore in March 2023 up 46.92% from Rs. 128.20 crore in March 2022.