Mahindra Holida Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 711.61 crore, up 31.15% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India are:

Net Sales at Rs 711.61 crore in March 2023 up 31.15% from Rs. 542.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.42 crore in March 2023 up 247.3% from Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.35 crore in March 2023 up 46.92% from Rs. 128.20 crore in March 2022.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 711.61 602.17 542.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 711.61 602.17 542.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 175.73 165.76 146.00
Depreciation 78.71 72.33 69.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 371.19 345.65 308.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.98 18.42 18.23
Other Income 23.66 22.27 40.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.64 40.69 58.47
Interest 32.61 39.90 26.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.03 0.80 31.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 77.03 0.80 31.80
Tax 20.83 15.04 15.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.20 -14.24 15.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.20 -14.24 15.86
Minority Interest 0.11 1.82 0.38
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.12 0.53 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 56.42 -11.90 16.25
Equity Share Capital 200.70 200.51 199.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.82 -0.59 0.81
Diluted EPS 2.81 -0.59 0.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.82 -0.59 0.81
Diluted EPS 2.81 -0.59 0.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited