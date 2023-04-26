Mahindra Holida Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 711.61 crore, up 31.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 711.61 crore in March 2023 up 31.15% from Rs. 542.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.42 crore in March 2023 up 247.3% from Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.35 crore in March 2023 up 46.92% from Rs. 128.20 crore in March 2022.

Mahindra Holida EPS has increased to Rs. 2.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.81 in March 2022.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 310.10 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.00% returns over the last 6 months and 26.52% over the last 12 months.