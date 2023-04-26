English
    Mahindra Holida Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 711.61 crore, up 31.15% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 711.61 crore in March 2023 up 31.15% from Rs. 542.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.42 crore in March 2023 up 247.3% from Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.35 crore in March 2023 up 46.92% from Rs. 128.20 crore in March 2022.

    Mahindra Holida EPS has increased to Rs. 2.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.81 in March 2022.

    Mahindra Holida shares closed at 310.10 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.00% returns over the last 6 months and 26.52% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations711.61602.17542.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations711.61602.17542.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost175.73165.76146.00
    Depreciation78.7172.3369.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses371.19345.65308.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.9818.4218.23
    Other Income23.6622.2740.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.6440.6958.47
    Interest32.6139.9026.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax77.030.8031.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax77.030.8031.80
    Tax20.8315.0415.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.20-14.2415.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.20-14.2415.86
    Minority Interest0.111.820.38
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.120.530.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.42-11.9016.25
    Equity Share Capital200.70200.51199.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.82-0.590.81
    Diluted EPS2.81-0.590.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.82-0.590.81
    Diluted EPS2.81-0.590.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Apr 26, 2023 09:44 am