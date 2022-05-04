 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra Holida Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 542.58 crore, up 16.58% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India are:

Net Sales at Rs 542.58 crore in March 2022 up 16.58% from Rs. 465.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2022 up 259.75% from Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.20 crore in March 2022 up 70.55% from Rs. 75.17 crore in March 2021.

Mahindra Holida EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2021.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 259.50 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 542.58 553.44 465.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 542.58 553.44 465.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 146.00 148.82 130.75
Depreciation 69.73 67.93 67.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 308.64 323.62 290.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.23 13.06 -23.59
Other Income 40.24 31.01 30.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.47 44.07 7.20
Interest 26.67 24.04 18.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.80 20.03 -10.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.80 20.03 -10.82
Tax 15.94 6.65 -1.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.86 13.38 -9.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.86 13.38 -9.72
Minority Interest 0.38 0.34 -0.44
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 0.01 -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.25 13.72 -10.17
Equity Share Capital 199.85 199.82 132.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.81 0.69 -0.77
Diluted EPS 0.81 0.69 -0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.81 0.69 -0.77
Diluted EPS 0.81 0.69 -0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

