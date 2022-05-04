Mahindra Holida Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 542.58 crore, up 16.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 542.58 crore in March 2022 up 16.58% from Rs. 465.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2022 up 259.75% from Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.20 crore in March 2022 up 70.55% from Rs. 75.17 crore in March 2021.

Mahindra Holida EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2021.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 259.50 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)