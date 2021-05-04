Mahindra Holida Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 465.41 crore, down 24.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 465.41 crore in March 2021 down 24.52% from Rs. 616.61 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2021 up 93.82% from Rs. 164.57 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.17 crore in March 2021 down 36.82% from Rs. 118.98 crore in March 2020.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 209.10 on May 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.39% returns over the last 6 months and 61.03% over the last 12 months.