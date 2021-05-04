MARKET NEWS

Mahindra Holida Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 465.41 crore, down 24.52% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2021 / 03:27 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India are:

Net Sales at Rs 465.41 crore in March 2021 down 24.52% from Rs. 616.61 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2021 up 93.82% from Rs. 164.57 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.17 crore in March 2021 down 36.82% from Rs. 118.98 crore in March 2020.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 209.10 on May 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.39% returns over the last 6 months and 61.03% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations465.41489.15616.61
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations465.41489.15616.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost130.75133.04149.18
Depreciation67.9766.2062.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses290.28281.33363.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.598.5841.32
Other Income30.7925.8914.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.2034.4756.14
Interest18.0327.5215.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.826.9541.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-10.826.9541.06
Tax-1.107.64202.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.72-0.70-161.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.72-0.70-161.50
Minority Interest-0.440.84-3.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.010.02-0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-10.170.17-164.57
Equity Share Capital132.92132.92132.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.77-0.01-12.38
Diluted EPS-0.77-0.01-12.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.77-0.01-12.38
Diluted EPS-0.77-0.01-12.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Mahindra Holida #Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India #Results
first published: May 4, 2021 03:21 pm

