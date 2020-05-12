Mahindra Holida Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 616.61 crore, down 2.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 616.61 crore in March 2020 down 2.83% from Rs. 634.59 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 164.57 crore in March 2020 down 456.58% from Rs. 46.15 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.98 crore in March 2020 up 21.89% from Rs. 97.61 crore in March 2019.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 148.35 on May 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -35.01% returns over the last 6 months and -32.96% over the last 12 months.