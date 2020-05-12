App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra Holida Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 616.61 crore, down 2.83% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India are:

Net Sales at Rs 616.61 crore in March 2020 down 2.83% from Rs. 634.59 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 164.57 crore in March 2020 down 456.58% from Rs. 46.15 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.98 crore in March 2020 up 21.89% from Rs. 97.61 crore in March 2019.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 148.35 on May 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -35.01% returns over the last 6 months and -32.96% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations616.61588.26634.59
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations616.61588.26634.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost149.18149.91148.09
Depreciation62.8464.0724.50
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses363.27350.35410.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.3223.9351.05
Other Income14.8211.4922.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.1435.4273.11
Interest15.0821.113.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.0614.3169.21
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax41.0614.3169.21
Tax202.5612.2916.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-161.502.0252.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-161.502.0252.26
Minority Interest-3.062.90-6.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.010.020.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-164.574.9446.15
Equity Share Capital132.92132.90132.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-12.380.373.47
Diluted EPS-12.380.373.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-12.380.373.47
Diluted EPS-12.380.373.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on May 12, 2020 08:53 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Mahindra Holida #Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India #Results

