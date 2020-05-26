Mahindra Holida Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 616.61 crore, down 2.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India are:
Net Sales at Rs 616.61 crore in March 2020 down 2.83% from Rs. 634.59 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 164.57 crore in March 2020 down 456.58% from Rs. 46.15 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.98 crore in March 2020 up 21.89% from Rs. 97.61 crore in March 2019.
Mahindra Holida shares closed at 155.30 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.75% returns over the last 6 months and -28.14% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|616.61
|588.26
|634.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|616.61
|588.26
|634.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|149.18
|149.91
|148.09
|Depreciation
|62.84
|64.07
|24.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|363.27
|350.35
|410.95
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|41.32
|23.93
|51.05
|Other Income
|14.82
|11.49
|22.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|56.14
|35.42
|73.11
|Interest
|15.08
|21.11
|3.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|41.06
|14.31
|69.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|41.06
|14.31
|69.21
|Tax
|202.56
|12.29
|16.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-161.50
|2.02
|52.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-161.50
|2.02
|52.26
|Minority Interest
|-3.06
|2.90
|-6.20
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.01
|0.02
|0.09
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-164.57
|4.94
|46.15
|Equity Share Capital
|132.92
|132.90
|132.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.38
|0.37
|3.47
|Diluted EPS
|-12.38
|0.37
|3.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.38
|0.37
|3.47
|Diluted EPS
|-12.38
|0.37
|3.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 26, 2020 09:13 am