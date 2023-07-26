English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mahindra Holida Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 614.31 crore, up 1.56% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 614.31 crore in June 2023 up 1.56% from Rs. 604.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 99.39% from Rs. 29.73 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.44 crore in June 2023 down 7.9% from Rs. 131.85 crore in June 2022.

    Mahindra Holida EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.49 in June 2022.

    Mahindra Holida shares closed at 348.70 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.65% returns over the last 6 months and 53.41% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations614.31711.61604.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations614.31711.61604.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost186.38175.73161.13
    Depreciation81.2578.7168.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses344.00371.19344.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.6785.9830.80
    Other Income37.5223.6632.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.19109.6462.97
    Interest31.6032.6123.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.6077.0339.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.6077.0339.56
    Tax7.8220.839.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.7756.2029.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.7756.2029.74
    Minority Interest-0.710.11-0.09
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.120.120.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.1856.4229.73
    Equity Share Capital200.91200.70199.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.012.821.49
    Diluted EPS0.012.811.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.012.821.49
    Diluted EPS0.012.811.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:55 am

