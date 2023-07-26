Mahindra Holida Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 614.31 crore, up 1.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 614.31 crore in June 2023 up 1.56% from Rs. 604.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 99.39% from Rs. 29.73 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.44 crore in June 2023 down 7.9% from Rs. 131.85 crore in June 2022.

Mahindra Holida EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.49 in June 2022.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 348.70 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.65% returns over the last 6 months and 53.41% over the last 12 months.