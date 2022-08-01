 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra Holida Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 604.85 crore, up 63.09% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India are:

Net Sales at Rs 604.85 crore in June 2022 up 63.09% from Rs. 370.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.73 crore in June 2022 up 238.73% from Rs. 21.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.85 crore in June 2022 up 75.24% from Rs. 75.24 crore in June 2021.

Mahindra Holida EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in June 2021.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 234.30 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.16% returns over the last 6 months and 10.31% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 604.85 542.58 370.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 604.85 542.58 370.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 161.13 146.00 128.80
Depreciation 68.88 69.73 66.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 344.04 308.64 214.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.80 18.23 -38.70
Other Income 32.17 40.24 47.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.97 58.47 8.71
Interest 23.41 26.67 28.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.56 31.80 -19.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 39.56 31.80 -19.44
Tax 9.82 15.94 1.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.74 15.86 -21.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.74 15.86 -21.39
Minority Interest -0.09 0.38 -0.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.08 0.01 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.73 16.25 -21.43
Equity Share Capital 199.91 199.85 132.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.49 0.81 -1.61
Diluted EPS 1.48 0.81 -1.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.49 0.81 -1.61
Diluted EPS 1.48 0.81 -1.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:11 am
