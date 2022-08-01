Mahindra Holida Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 604.85 crore, up 63.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 604.85 crore in June 2022 up 63.09% from Rs. 370.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.73 crore in June 2022 up 238.73% from Rs. 21.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.85 crore in June 2022 up 75.24% from Rs. 75.24 crore in June 2021.

Mahindra Holida EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in June 2021.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 234.30 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.16% returns over the last 6 months and 10.31% over the last 12 months.