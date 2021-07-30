Mahindra Holida Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 370.88 crore, up 26.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 370.88 crore in June 2021 up 26.13% from Rs. 294.03 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.43 crore in June 2021 up 22.49% from Rs. 27.65 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.24 crore in June 2021 up 51.02% from Rs. 49.82 crore in June 2020.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 318.60 on July 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 43.16% returns over the last 6 months and 102.16% over the last 12 months.