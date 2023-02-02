Mahindra Holida Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 602.17 crore, up 8.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India are:
Net Sales at Rs 602.17 crore in December 2022 up 8.8% from Rs. 553.44 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2022 down 186.7% from Rs. 13.72 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.02 crore in December 2022 up 0.91% from Rs. 112.00 crore in December 2021.
Mahindra Holida shares closed at 262.85 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.98% returns over the last 6 months and 23.58% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|602.17
|598.36
|553.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|602.17
|598.36
|553.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|165.76
|153.27
|148.82
|Depreciation
|72.33
|70.07
|67.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|345.65
|328.61
|323.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.42
|46.40
|13.06
|Other Income
|22.27
|28.80
|31.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.69
|75.21
|44.07
|Interest
|39.90
|22.70
|24.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.80
|52.51
|20.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.80
|52.51
|20.03
|Tax
|15.04
|11.14
|6.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.24
|41.37
|13.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.24
|41.37
|13.38
|Minority Interest
|1.82
|-0.53
|0.34
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.53
|0.02
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.90
|40.86
|13.72
|Equity Share Capital
|200.51
|200.36
|199.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|2.04
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|2.03
|0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|2.04
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|2.03
|0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited