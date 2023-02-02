 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra Holida Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 602.17 crore, up 8.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India are:

Net Sales at Rs 602.17 crore in December 2022 up 8.8% from Rs. 553.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2022 down 186.7% from Rs. 13.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.02 crore in December 2022 up 0.91% from Rs. 112.00 crore in December 2021.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 602.17 598.36 553.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 602.17 598.36 553.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 165.76 153.27 148.82
Depreciation 72.33 70.07 67.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 345.65 328.61 323.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.42 46.40 13.06
Other Income 22.27 28.80 31.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.69 75.21 44.07
Interest 39.90 22.70 24.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.80 52.51 20.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.80 52.51 20.03
Tax 15.04 11.14 6.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.24 41.37 13.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.24 41.37 13.38
Minority Interest 1.82 -0.53 0.34
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.53 0.02 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -11.90 40.86 13.72
Equity Share Capital 200.51 200.36 199.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.59 2.04 0.69
Diluted EPS -0.59 2.03 0.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.59 2.04 0.69
Diluted EPS -0.59 2.03 0.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited