    Mahindra Holida Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 602.17 crore, up 8.8% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 602.17 crore in December 2022 up 8.8% from Rs. 553.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2022 down 186.7% from Rs. 13.72 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.02 crore in December 2022 up 0.91% from Rs. 112.00 crore in December 2021.

    Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations602.17598.36553.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations602.17598.36553.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost165.76153.27148.82
    Depreciation72.3370.0767.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses345.65328.61323.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.4246.4013.06
    Other Income22.2728.8031.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.6975.2144.07
    Interest39.9022.7024.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.8052.5120.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.8052.5120.03
    Tax15.0411.146.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.2441.3713.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.2441.3713.38
    Minority Interest1.82-0.530.34
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.530.020.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-11.9040.8613.72
    Equity Share Capital200.51200.36199.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.592.040.69
    Diluted EPS-0.592.030.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.592.040.69
    Diluted EPS-0.592.030.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited