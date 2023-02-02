Mahindra Holida Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 602.17 crore, up 8.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 602.17 crore in December 2022 up 8.8% from Rs. 553.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2022 down 186.7% from Rs. 13.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.02 crore in December 2022 up 0.91% from Rs. 112.00 crore in December 2021.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 262.85 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.98% returns over the last 6 months and 23.58% over the last 12 months.