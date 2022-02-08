Mahindra Holida Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 553.44 crore, up 13.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 553.44 crore in December 2021 up 13.14% from Rs. 489.15 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.72 crore in December 2021 up 8006.02% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.00 crore in December 2021 up 11.25% from Rs. 100.67 crore in December 2020.

Mahindra Holida EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 204.35 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.53% returns over the last 6 months and 29.28% over the last 12 months.