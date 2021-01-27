Mahindra Holida Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 489.15 crore, down 16.85% Y-o-Y
January 27, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India are:
Net Sales at Rs 489.15 crore in December 2020 down 16.85% from Rs. 588.26 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 down 96.57% from Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.67 crore in December 2020 up 1.19% from Rs. 99.49 crore in December 2019.
Mahindra Holida shares closed at 222.15 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.11% returns over the last 6 months and -6.05% over the last 12 months.
|Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|489.15
|481.37
|588.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|489.15
|481.37
|588.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|133.04
|127.05
|149.91
|Depreciation
|66.20
|65.99
|64.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|281.33
|260.79
|350.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.58
|27.54
|23.93
|Other Income
|25.89
|29.45
|11.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.47
|56.99
|35.42
|Interest
|27.52
|16.13
|21.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.95
|40.85
|14.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.95
|40.85
|14.31
|Tax
|7.64
|12.11
|12.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.70
|28.75
|2.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.70
|28.75
|2.02
|Minority Interest
|0.84
|-4.20
|2.90
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.17
|24.58
|4.94
|Equity Share Capital
|132.92
|132.92
|132.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|1.85
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|1.85
|0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|1.85
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|1.85
|0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited