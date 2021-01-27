Mahindra Holida Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 489.15 crore, down 16.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 489.15 crore in December 2020 down 16.85% from Rs. 588.26 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 down 96.57% from Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.67 crore in December 2020 up 1.19% from Rs. 99.49 crore in December 2019.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 222.15 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.11% returns over the last 6 months and -6.05% over the last 12 months.