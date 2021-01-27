MARKET NEWS

Mahindra Holida Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 489.15 crore, down 16.85% Y-o-Y

January 27, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India are:

Net Sales at Rs 489.15 crore in December 2020 down 16.85% from Rs. 588.26 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 down 96.57% from Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.67 crore in December 2020 up 1.19% from Rs. 99.49 crore in December 2019.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 222.15 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.11% returns over the last 6 months and -6.05% over the last 12 months.

Close
Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations489.15481.37588.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations489.15481.37588.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost133.04127.05149.91
Depreciation66.2065.9964.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses281.33260.79350.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.5827.5423.93
Other Income25.8929.4511.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.4756.9935.42
Interest27.5216.1321.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.9540.8514.31
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.9540.8514.31
Tax7.6412.1112.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.7028.752.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.7028.752.02
Minority Interest0.84-4.202.90
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.020.020.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.1724.584.94
Equity Share Capital132.92132.92132.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.011.850.37
Diluted EPS-0.011.850.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.011.850.37
Diluted EPS-0.011.850.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Mahindra Holida #Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India #Results
first published: Jan 27, 2021 09:33 am

