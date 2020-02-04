Mahindra Holida Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 588.26 crore, down 1.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 588.26 crore in December 2019 down 1.76% from Rs. 598.81 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2019 down 83.96% from Rs. 30.78 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.49 crore in December 2019 up 43.63% from Rs. 69.27 crore in December 2018.

Mahindra Holida EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Mahindra Holida shares closed at 225.85 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.97% returns over the last 6 months and 13.41% over the last 12 months.