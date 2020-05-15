App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 09:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra Finance Q4 profit dips 66% to Rs 239 crore

Total income increased by 8 percent to Rs 3,140 crore during the latest quarter as against Rs 2,902 crore in January-March 2018-19, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial (Mahindra Finance) said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Ltd on Friday reported 66 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 239 crore for March quarter 2019-20 due to higher provisions. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 701 crore in the year-ago same period.

In order to cover the contingencies that may arise due to COVID–19 pandemic, it incorporated the management overlays in the impairment loss allowance and the total provision during the quarter stood at Rs 681.16 crore, it said in a release.

Total income increased by 8 percent to Rs 3,140 crore during the latest quarter as against Rs 2,902 crore in January-March 2018-19, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial (Mahindra Finance) said.

Close

During 2019-20, the company's net profit fell by 42 percent to Rs 1,086 crore as against Rs 1,867 crore a year ago.

related news

Total income in the last fiscal however increased by 15 percent to Rs 11,996 crore as against Rs 10,431 crore in 2018-19, it added.

On its operations amid the lockdown, Mahindra Finance said it continues to be a leading financer for automotive and tractors including pre-owned vehicle segment, in rural & semi urban markets.

"While the company has gained market share in many of the product lines, in view of the declining sales of vehicles and tractors, the disbursements have been lower," it said further.

During the last fiscal, the total value of assets financed was Rs 42,388 crore, down by 8 percent from Rs 46,210 crore a year ago.

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in further slowdown in economic activities across the country, which even otherwise was on a slow pace . "On account of this we had impacts on business and recovery in the last quarter of the financial year," it said.

"Based on the economic package being announced by the government, post lockdown we expect business to start in a phased manner. Demand may gradually start with dealers selling smaller vehicles and tractors," Mahindra Finance said.

The company has started operations in a phased manner in 524 branches in green and amber zones in May 2020, following all safety measures.

The company continued its effort through the year to improve asset quality and has complied with the prudential guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India and has also been making accelerated provision.

The company's capital and debt position is strong and the ALM position is well balanced.  The board after a detailed discussion, decided to conserve capital given the current situation and did not recommend any dividend for the year.

Mahindra Finance stock closed 0.39 percent down at Rs 167.75 on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 15, 2020 09:24 pm

tags #Business #Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Ltd #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap May 15: India surpasses China's tally of reported cases; Govt devotes third tranche of economic measures to Agri sector

Coronavirus wrap May 15: India surpasses China's tally of reported cases; Govt devotes third tranche of economic measures to Agri sector

Health groups ask India to rescind Gilead's patents for COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Health groups ask India to rescind Gilead's patents for COVID-19 drug remdesivir

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference Day 3: Read the full text

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference Day 3: Read the full text

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.