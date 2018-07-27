App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 05:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra Finance Q1 profit rises 34% at Rs 269 crore

Its total income during the period rose to Rs 1,939.67 crore in April-June period of 2018-19 as against Rs 1,508.70 crore a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services today reported 34 percent rise in its net profit to over Rs 269 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 201.36 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal, 2017-18.

Its total income during the period rose to Rs 1,939.67 crore in April-June period of 2018-19 as against Rs 1,508.70 crore a year ago.

Mahindra Finance said its customer base crossed 55 lakh during the quarter under review and the total assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 58,711 crore, up 21 percent from the year-ago period.

The company said that during the quarter the growth has been higher in the pre-owned and commercial vehicle segment and also have gained market share in its lead products.

related news

Collection efficiency in the first quarter has been maintained at levels higher than previous year.

Mahindra Finance's total value of assets financed for the June quarter was Rs 10338.68 crore as against Rs 7,639.90 crore during the same period previous year, registering a growth of 35 percent.

The company said its Board of Directors at the meeting held today approved raising of funds by way of public issue of secured and/or unsecured non-convertible debentures upto Rs 10,000 crore in one or more tranches.

Focused on the rural and semi-urban sector, the company is mainly caters to tractor financing and also offers fixed deposits and loans to SMEs.

The Mahindra Finance stock closed 0.91 percent up at Rs 517.20 on BSE.

First Published on Jul 27, 2018 05:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Results

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.