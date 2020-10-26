Mahindra EPC Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 55.38 crore, down 14.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.38 crore in September 2020 down 14.77% from Rs. 64.98 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.25 crore in September 2020 up 13.1% from Rs. 3.76 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.62 crore in September 2020 down 10.42% from Rs. 7.39 crore in September 2019.

Mahindra EPC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.35 in September 2019.

Mahindra EPC shares closed at 156.35 on October 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given 57.06% returns over the last 6 months and 58.57% over the last 12 months.