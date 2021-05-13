Mahindra EPC Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.54 crore, down 13.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.54 crore in March 2021 down 13.45% from Rs. 82.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.04 crore in March 2021 down 57.77% from Rs. 9.57 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2021 down 53.46% from Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2020.

Mahindra EPC EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.45 in March 2020.

Mahindra EPC shares closed at 154.50 on May 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 16.17% returns over the last 6 months and 47.21% over the last 12 months.