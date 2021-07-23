MARKET NEWS

Mahindra EPC Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.63 crore, down 17.04% Y-o-Y

July 23, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra EPC Irrigation are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.63 crore in June 2021 down 17.04% from Rs. 46.56 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2021 down 218.87% from Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2021 down 168.91% from Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2020.

Mahindra EPC shares closed at 156.45 on July 22, 2021 (BSE)

Mahindra EPC Irrigation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations38.6371.5446.56
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations38.6371.5446.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials26.0937.8118.82
Purchase of Traded Goods0.260.000.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.142.613.52
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.697.016.24
Depreciation0.790.790.75
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.4018.3414.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.454.982.85
Other Income0.071.021.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.386.004.46
Interest0.280.400.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.655.604.39
Exceptional Items-0.72----
P/L Before Tax-5.375.604.39
Tax-1.501.551.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.874.043.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.874.043.25
Equity Share Capital27.8427.8427.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.391.451.17
Diluted EPS-1.381.451.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.391.451.17
Diluted EPS-1.381.451.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mahindra EPC #Mahindra EPC Irrigation #Plastics #Results
first published: Jul 23, 2021 10:45 am

