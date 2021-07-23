Mahindra EPC Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.63 crore, down 17.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.63 crore in June 2021 down 17.04% from Rs. 46.56 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2021 down 218.87% from Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2021 down 168.91% from Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2020.

Mahindra EPC shares closed at 156.45 on July 22, 2021 (BSE)