Mahindra EPC Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.63 crore, down 17.04% Y-o-Y
July 23, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra EPC Irrigation are:
Net Sales at Rs 38.63 crore in June 2021 down 17.04% from Rs. 46.56 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2021 down 218.87% from Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2021 down 168.91% from Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2020.
Mahindra EPC shares closed at 156.45 on July 22, 2021 (BSE)
|Mahindra EPC Irrigation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.63
|71.54
|46.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.63
|71.54
|46.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.09
|37.81
|18.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.26
|0.00
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.14
|2.61
|3.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.69
|7.01
|6.24
|Depreciation
|0.79
|0.79
|0.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.40
|18.34
|14.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.45
|4.98
|2.85
|Other Income
|0.07
|1.02
|1.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.38
|6.00
|4.46
|Interest
|0.28
|0.40
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.65
|5.60
|4.39
|Exceptional Items
|-0.72
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.37
|5.60
|4.39
|Tax
|-1.50
|1.55
|1.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.87
|4.04
|3.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.87
|4.04
|3.25
|Equity Share Capital
|27.84
|27.84
|27.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.39
|1.45
|1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|1.45
|1.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.39
|1.45
|1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|1.45
|1.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited